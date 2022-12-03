Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.