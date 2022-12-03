Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 89.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 579,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.