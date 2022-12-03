Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,563,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

