Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BTZ opened at $10.83 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.