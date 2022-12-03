Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NRG opened at $41.25 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

