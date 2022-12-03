Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 2,169.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About First Business Financial Services



First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

