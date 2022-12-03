Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,377.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 455,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 437,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

