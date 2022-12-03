JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £161 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($192.61) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a £138 ($165.09) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £140.18 ($167.70).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

FLTR opened at £120.30 ($143.92) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a 1-year high of £123.65 ($147.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of £110.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,819.17.

Insider Activity

About Flutter Entertainment

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.