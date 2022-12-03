Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Just Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of JENGQ remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 822,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,634. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.