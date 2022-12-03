Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Just Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of JENGQ remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 822,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,634. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.36.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.