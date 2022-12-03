Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

