Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,249,805 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $116,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

