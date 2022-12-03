Karpus Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,340,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

