Karpus Management Inc. Sells 705,652 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,652 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

