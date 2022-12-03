Karpus Management Inc. Sells 705,652 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,652 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
