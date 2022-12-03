Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.46 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $109.46 million and $2.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,864,048,241 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,839,414,139 with 14,839,414,139.895329 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072486 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,859,942.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

