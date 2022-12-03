Kaspa One Day Volume Tops $2.90 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $107.98 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,846,117,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,846,117,060 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,839,414,139 with 14,839,414,139.895329 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072486 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,859,942.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

