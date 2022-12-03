Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $18.71 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $308.85 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00005393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 338,749,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,744,712 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

