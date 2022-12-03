Kava Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $310.59 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024544 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 338,899,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,932,428 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

