Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.98

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.18. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 138,719 shares.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,909 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 260,811 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

