Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,193 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

