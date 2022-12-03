Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 245,371 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1,401.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,230,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 533,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,232 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PDBC stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.76.

