Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

