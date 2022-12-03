Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 228 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

