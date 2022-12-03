Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

JNJ stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

