Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

