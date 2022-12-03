Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.81

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.81 and traded as high as C$31.80. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.36, with a volume of 1,164,613 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.58%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.