Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $193.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.58.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,993.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

