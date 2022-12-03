Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 812,476 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 682,276 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 651,558 shares during the period.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

Shares of KVSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,727. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

