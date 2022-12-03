Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 866 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 247,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $96,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.