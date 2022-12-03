Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 107.1% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $412.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $672.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.64 and its 200 day moving average is $434.96. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.04, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.