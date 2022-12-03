Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

