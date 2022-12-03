KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

KNSW remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. KnightSwan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

