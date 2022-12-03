Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,298.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

