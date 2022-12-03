Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,605,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 7,096,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAF stock remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Further Reading

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

