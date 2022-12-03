Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

