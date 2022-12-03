Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 190.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 20.8% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,511,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.84 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.