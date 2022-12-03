Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

STZ opened at $261.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.