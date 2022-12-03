Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,472 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

