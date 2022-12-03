Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pluribus Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $364,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $415.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.