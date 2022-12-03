Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 397 ($4.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 341 ($4.08).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 254.90 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.27. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.71.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72). In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,345.44 ($2,805.89). Insiders have acquired 6,066 shares of company stock worth $1,456,084 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

