Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock valued at $712,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

