Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $72.66. 194,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

