Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

LINC stock remained flat at $6.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,130. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.