Linden Advisors LP Cuts Position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.59% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $547,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:DNZ opened at $9.94 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

D and Z Media Acquisition Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

