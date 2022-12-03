Linden Advisors LP Has $4.09 Million Stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $394,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

