Linden Advisors LP Sells 684,243 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,243 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Gores Holdings IX worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GHIX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

