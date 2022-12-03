Linden Advisors LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENEU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

