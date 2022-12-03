Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

