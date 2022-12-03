Lisa S. Disbrow Sells 135 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $315.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.32 and a 200 day moving average of $281.82. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get CACI International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CACI International

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.