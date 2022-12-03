Lisk Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.21 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009685 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025159 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005468 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000705 BTC.
Lisk Coin Profile
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,063,141 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
