Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Hits $305.27 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.17 million and $305.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,569,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,535,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00270422 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $291.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.